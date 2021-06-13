Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carthage, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Carthage

Posted by 
Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6YZF_0aT04MOA00

(CARTHAGE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Carthage area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Carthage area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Carthage area appeared to be at Exxon, at 713 W Panola St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

713 W Panola St, Carthage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.92
$--
$--

Exxon

1086 Us-59, Carthage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.05
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1025 N Us-59 , Carthage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1501 Walton Spur. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Carthage Voice

Carthage Voice

Carthage, TX
8
Followers
18
Post
781
Views
ABOUT

With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon#713 W Panola St#Murphy Usa#1501 Walton Spur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Carthage, TXPosted by
Carthage Voice

Take a look at these homes on the Carthage market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful acreage ready for your livestock operation. Improved pasture, Fenced and cross fenced pastures for rotating or separating livestock, covered working pens.2 Large hay
Carthage, TXPosted by
Carthage Voice

Top Carthage news stories

(CARTHAGE, TX) The news in Carthage never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Carthage, TXPosted by
Carthage Voice

Carthage Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carthage: Sunday, June 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly