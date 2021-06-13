Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan, MO

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sullivan

Posted by 
Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItRYl_0aT04Kci00

(SULLIVAN, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sullivan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sullivan area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.83, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Amstar, at 2606 S Service Rd E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Amstar

2606 S Service Rd E, Stanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.03
$--
$--

ZX

161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 727 W Springfield Rd. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan, MO
9
Followers
14
Post
378
Views
ABOUT

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Sullivan, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Bp#Amstar#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Sullivan, MOPosted by
Sullivan Journal

Sullivan gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SULLIVAN, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sullivan area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon. BP at 727 W Springfield Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Sullivan, MOPosted by
Sullivan Journal

Check out these Sullivan homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful vacation home that offers all the amenities you would expect. Covered front porch is a perfect place to enjoy morning coffee.
Sullivan, MOPosted by
Sullivan Journal

Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Sullivan, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. BP at 727 W Springfield Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Amstar at 2606 S Service Rd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.