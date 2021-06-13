Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sullivan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sullivan area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.83, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Amstar, at 2606 S Service Rd E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Amstar 2606 S Service Rd E, Stanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ -- $ --

ZX 161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 727 W Springfield Rd. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.