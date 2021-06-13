Cancel
Norwich, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norwich

Posted by 
Norwich News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHE5P_0aT04Jjz00

(NORWICH, NY) Gas prices vary across the Norwich area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norwich area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 6135 N Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill

6135 N Broad St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.09

Nice N Easy

4823 Rexford St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

6157 Ny-12, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Mirabito

4839 Ny-23, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Byrne Dairy at 69 E Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norwich, NY
ABOUT

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

