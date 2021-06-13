Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Norwich

(NORWICH, NY) Gas prices vary across the Norwich area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norwich area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 6135 N Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill 6135 N Broad St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Nice N Easy 4823 Rexford St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 6157 Ny-12, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mirabito 4839 Ny-23, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Byrne Dairy at 69 E Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.