Greenville, AL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Greenville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Greenville News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw2pB_0aT04HyX00

(GREENVILLE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 100 S College St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

100 S College St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Liberty

Greenville Bypass, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

Hwy Al-185, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

939 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1008 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.12

Texaco

1007 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 701 Willow Ln. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenville News Beat

Greenville, AL
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
