High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Greenville as of Sunday

(GREENVILLE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 100 S College St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 100 S College St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty Greenville Bypass, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron Hwy Al-185, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 939 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1008 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Texaco 1007 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 701 Willow Ln. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.