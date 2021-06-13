Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 8 days ago
(PLEASANTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the Pleasanton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 104 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pleasanton area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

104 S Main St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

103344 Ih-37, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 512 2Nd St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

