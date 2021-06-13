Don’t overpay for gas in Claremont: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CLAREMONT, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Claremont?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Claremont area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Claremont area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 258 Vt-131.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Claremont area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 188 Washington St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.