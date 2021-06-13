Cancel
Claremont, NH

Don’t overpay for gas in Claremont: Analysis shows most expensive station

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aT04EKM00

(CLAREMONT, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Claremont?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Claremont area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Claremont area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 258 Vt-131.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Claremont area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

258 Vt-131, Ascutney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.49
$3.15

Mobil

114 Pleasant St, Claremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04

Cumberland Farms

121 Pleasant St, Claremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.70
$3.24

Irving

58 Washingtion St, Claremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

225 Washington St, Claremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Cumberland Farms

336 Washington St, Claremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 188 Washington St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Claremont Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

