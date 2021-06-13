Where’s the most expensive gas in Alexander?

(ALEXANDER, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexander?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexander area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.83, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 12024 Vimy Ridge Rd, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 10423 Chicot Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 7620 Baseline Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 2501 Northlake Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Valero 7717 Ar-5, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to C Store Quick Mart at 12106 Sardis Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.