Alexander, AR

Where’s the most expensive gas in Alexander?

Alexander Today
 8 days ago
(ALEXANDER, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexander?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexander area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.83, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

12001 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Phillips 66

12024 Vimy Ridge Rd, Alexander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

10423 Chicot Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

7620 Baseline Rd, Little Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

2501 Northlake Rd, Bryant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.04

Valero

7717 Ar-5, Alexander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to C Store Quick Mart at 12106 Sardis Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

