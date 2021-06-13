Review: Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills Distiller’s Reserve Rye Whiskey

For this blind tasting, I decided to go with four 100 proof rye whiskeys, all priced in that $20-30 range with the exception of the Knob Creek Twice Barreled Rye, which is $35 and up. Once again, my buddy Blake and I were the tasters and Mike Veach was the day’s whiskey maestro. Mike set us up with all four expressions in the same numerical order. Our mission was simply to rank our favorites in order and guess which rye was in each glass (guessing did not go well, one out of four ain’t bad though right?)