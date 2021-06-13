Review: Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills Distiller’s Reserve Rye Whiskey
The SLO in Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills Rye isn't a typo, it's a (widely used) acronym for San Luis Obispo, the anchor city in California's Paso Robles region. The produces four different whiskeys — two ryes and two bourbons; today we're looking at its Distiller's Reserve Rye, which is distilled from a mash of 60% rye (the rest is unstated), and is aged for 12 months in new, 15 gallon casks. SLO Stills is particularly unique in that it is proofed using purified Pacific Ocean water.