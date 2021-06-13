Cancel
Oakland, MD

Where’s the most expensive gas in Oakland?

Posted by 
Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bF354_0aT0487F00

(OAKLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Oakland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oakland area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 5 N 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz

5 N 3Rd St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

BFS

1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

End Zone Convenience Store

34001 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Corinth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RitePrice at 458 Weber Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oakland News Watch

Oakland News Watch

Oakland, MD
6
Followers
17
Post
683
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

