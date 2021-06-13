Where’s the most expensive gas in Oakland?

(OAKLAND, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Oakland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oakland area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 5 N 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 5 N 3Rd St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

BFS 1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

End Zone Convenience Store 34001 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RitePrice at 458 Weber Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.