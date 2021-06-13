Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, PA

Many charges dismissed, dropped in civil rights march clash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) — A judge dismissed the most serious charge against a man accused of shooting a civil rights activist during a confrontation in rural Pennsylvania with a group of marchers on their way to Washington D.C. from Milwaukee last summer.

Bedford County Judge H. Cyril Bingham dismissed the felony aggravated assault charge and several simple assault counts against 52-year-old Terry Myers following a five-hour preliminary hearing last week. District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts withdrew a criminal mischief charge and other simple assault and reckless endangerment counts.

The judge ruled Myers should stand trial on seven other reckless endangerment charges and one harassment charge in the Aug. 24 shooting of 37-year-old Orsino Thurman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“There’s a sense of relief that the most serious charges are gone, but there is a level of disappointment they weren’t all dismissed,” defense attorney Matt Zatko said, according to The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat. He has maintained that his client fired in self-defense.

Thurman, who did not appear for the hearing, faces simple assault and reckless endangerment charges as well as a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The group of about 20 had set out early in August 2020 on a 745-mile march from Milwaukee to the nation’s capital to mark the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech.” Late on Aug. 24, 2020, the group stopped alongside rural Route 30 in Bedford County near the towing garage and home of Myers’ father, who saw them outside and yelled at them to leave. Police said there was no indication that they heard him.

A state police affidavit said Terry Myers arrived and fired twice in the air with a shotgun, then scanned the crowd with his gun and fired after seeing two flashes, hitting Thurman in the face, The Tribune-Democrat reported. Two pistol shots then rang out and Myers responded with another blast, police said, citing footage they had reviewed. Thurman was recorded moments later saying Myers “shot me with the buckshot. I hit him, too,” the report said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
County
Bedford County, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Civil Rights#Ap#The Tribune Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pendleton, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon, sheriff’s officials said. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said the chimpanzee, who had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton, started attacking Brogoitti’s daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Pottstown, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire kills man, 14-year-old youth, injures woman

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home left a man and a teenager dead and injured a third person, officials said. Pottstown firefighters said the smoky blaze in the twin home was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday and the victims were found on the second floor, according to the Pottstown Mercury.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to return Georgia monument

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Sons of Confederate Veterans group has sued to return a 30-foot-high (9-meter) obelisk to a site in front of a Georgia courthouse. The monument was taken down and moved to storage last year after a judge in Decatur agreed with the city’s argument that it had become a threat to public safety during protests about racism and police brutality.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.