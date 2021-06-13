Cancel
Oregon State

Oregon Insight: The number of people receiving jobless benefits is plunging

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Here is The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. As vaccines proliferate and COVID-19 recedes, the number of Oregonians collecting unemployment benefits is plunging. There were nearly 80,000 fewer Oregonians receiving benefits at the end of May than at the start of...

Oregon State
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 2 deaths and 78 new cases in lowest count in a year

Oregon health officials announced two deaths connected to the coronavirus Monday and 78 new cases -- the lowest daily total since June 2020. While the low case count is notable, the Oregon Health Authority typically reports lower numbers Mondays than other days of the week. The weekly average is currently about 240 new cases a day, a rate Oregon last saw in March and, before that, in September.
Idaho State
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Move to Idaho would benefit all

The frustrations of Oregonians living in eastern and southern Oregon were vented in the June 9 article “Rural Oregonians who want to move border with Idaho say they ‘no longer recognize’ their own state.” May I offer a simple solution? These Oregonians should just move to Idaho. Idahoans, whose state legislature is just a few votes short of an ultra-right-wing majority, would welcome thousands of conservative voters to their ranks. Conversely, more liberal Oregonians would welcome a fall in real estate prices, and real estate agents in Idaho would likewise welcome a rise in land prices there. Merchants in cities just across the Oregon border would welcome a flood of fresh Idaho customers eager to escape sales taxes. New Idahoans eager to start businesses would welcome the chance to pay employees the starvation-level Idaho minimum wage. Progressive Oregonians in eastern and southern Oregon would be glad to get rid of thousands of continually griping conservative voters, and perhaps that area of the state could start to make some political and economic gains.
California StateEast Bay Times

COVID economy: California unemployment claims backlog worsens

California workers are facing a steadily worsening backlog for their unemployment claims, a reminder that the impact of the economic infection that the coronavirus has unleashed has yet to fully abate. For well over a year, California workers have complained about an ineffective and unresponsive state Employment Development Department, an...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

$300 federal unemployment benefits ending this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is the last week for federal unemployment benefits in both Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this year the American Rescue Plan authorized $300 extra in federal weekly benefits on top of state benefits. But starting Saturday that will change. The biggest thing to know...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops, but Mom-and-Pops Still in Jeopardy

Georgia officials announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate had dropped for the 13th straight month from 4.3 percent in April to 4.1 percent for the month of May. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, however, said more pressing matters remain. “The unemployment rate is really not the important thing. It’s...
Oregon StateKATU.com

Opinion: Oregon's climate efforts won't make a dent; we need a global solution

“No man is an island entire of itself.” – John Donne. Climate change has no borders. Neither should the solutions. Each time I read a new proposal from either the City of Portland or the State of Oregon, I ask myself: “How many degrees will this new regulation, fee, or tax, reduce the temperature of the earth?” The answer is always the same; the impact on our climate will be negligible. When I saw the photo with a dozen school-aged children wearing t-shirts stating what age they would be when their climate fate was sealed if we didn’t pass Cap and Trade, I wondered if the well-intentioned students realized that the legislation they were advocating for would have a mathematically negligible impact on the earth’s temperature.
EconomyMotley Fool

Companies Are Offering Hiring Bonuses to Attract Workers

Labor shortages could hinder our economic recovery, so companies are trying to make it more appealing for workers to take a job. There's a reason 25 states have decided to end boosted unemployment benefits ahead of their September expiration. Despite the U.S. economy still being down millions of jobs compared to the number that were available before the pandemic, many states are, in fact, experiencing labor shortages. And if companies can't fill open positions, the economy can't reopen in full.
Economyknsiradio.com

Minnesota Jobs, Hourly Wages Grow During May

(KNSI) – Minnesota’s employment outlook continues to improve as the pandemic recedes, but the latest jobs report from the Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state hasn’t yet regained all of the jobs lost in spring 2020. In May, the state gained 14,800 private sector jobs, marking the...
EconomyFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Extra unemployment benefits ending for 440,000 Americans

WASHINGTON - More than 400,000 out-of-work Americans are poised to lose their unemployment benefits this weekend as eight states prematurely drop out of a pandemic relief program that boosted jobless aid by $300 a week. Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming will terminate the...
California Statefoxla.com

California: People must look for work to get jobless aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California will stop giving unemployment benefits to people who are not actively applying for jobs, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday. Federal law requires people who are out of work to be actively looking for jobs to be eligible for unemployment benefits. But the federal government let...
Oregon State
The Center Square

Oregon Democrats: guarantee farmworker overtime with public money

(The Center Square) – Oregon Democrats' last-ditch effort to guarantee overtime pay for farmworkers could see the state pick up the tab for small farms. House Bill 2358 is the most recent piece of legislation that would mandate overtime pay for farmworkers after 40 hours in a workweek at one-and-a-half times regular wage. It would include farmworkers who work by piece-rate or hourly. In effect, it would extend the same overtime benefits to farmworkers that have been available to most of the U.S. workforce since the Federal Labor Standards Act of 1938.