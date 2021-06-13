Where’s the most expensive gas in Winnsboro?

(WINNSBORO, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Winnsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.74, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winnsboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spirit, at 3860 Front St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Spirit 3860 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.87

Chevron 3722 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

CITGO 2401 West St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smokers's Paradise 3621 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3370 Front St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.