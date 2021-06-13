Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnsboro, LA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Winnsboro?

Posted by 
Winnsboro Bulletin
Winnsboro Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5Frv_0aT043hc00

(WINNSBORO, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Winnsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.74, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Winnsboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spirit, at 3860 Front St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Spirit

3860 Front St, Winnsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.87

Chevron

3722 Front St, Winnsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$--

CITGO

2401 West St, Winnsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Smokers's Paradise

3621 Front St, Winnsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3370 Front St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro, LA
5
Followers
14
Post
864
Views
ABOUT

With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Winnsboro, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Winnsboro, LAPosted by
Winnsboro Bulletin

Winnsboro gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WINNSBORO, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Winnsboro, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. Shell at 202 Front St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3722 Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.
Winnsboro, LAPosted by
Winnsboro Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Winnsboro Saturday

(WINNSBORO, LA) According to Winnsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3370 Front St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.74 at Spirit at 3860 Front St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.