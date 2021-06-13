Paying too much for gas Camdenton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CAMDENTON, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Camdenton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Camdenton area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camdenton area appeared to be at Shell, at 641 W Us-54.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 641 W Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.87

C&N Quick Stop 691 South Business Route 5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 321 N Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Casey's 487 S Business Route 5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Casey's 801 W Hwy 54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Casey's 998 N Business Route 5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ballentine's at 5681 Old Mo-5. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.