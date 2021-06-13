Cancel
Camdenton, MO

Paying too much for gas Camdenton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Camdenton Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwrUc_0aT041wA00

(CAMDENTON, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Camdenton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Camdenton area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camdenton area appeared to be at Shell, at 641 W Us-54.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

641 W Us-54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.03
$3.33
$2.87

C&N Quick Stop

691 South Business Route 5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$--

Cenex

321 N Mo-5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.47
$--

Casey's

487 S Business Route 5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$--

Casey's

801 W Hwy 54, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.78

Casey's

998 N Business Route 5, Camdenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ballentine's at 5681 Old Mo-5. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

