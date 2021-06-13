Don’t overpay for gas in Covington: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COVINGTON, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Covington area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1410 S Durant Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1410 S Durant Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 810C Madison Ave, Mallow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

CITGO 1422 S Durant Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 204 Westvaco Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.