Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, VA

Don’t overpay for gas in Covington: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Covington Journal
Covington Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aT03zGW00

(COVINGTON, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Covington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Covington area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Covington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1410 S Durant Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1410 S Durant Rd, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Shell

810C Madison Ave, Mallow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

CITGO

1422 S Durant Rd, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 204 Westvaco Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Covington Journal

Covington Journal

Covington, VA
5
Followers
17
Post
790
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Covington, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Covington, VAPosted by
Covington Journal

Where's the cheapest gas in Covington?

(COVINGTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Covington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 917 S Monroe Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 810C Madison Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Covington, VAPosted by
Covington Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Covington

(COVINGTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Covington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Amoco at 1106 S Monroe Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1410 S Durant Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.