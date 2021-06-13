High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Florence as of Sunday

(FLORENCE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Florence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Florence area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.43, with an average price of $3.31 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Safeway, at 700 Us-101.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 700 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Fred Meyer 4701 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1570 Us-101. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.