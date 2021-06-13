Cancel
Florence, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Florence as of Sunday

Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 8 days ago
(FLORENCE, OR) Gas prices vary across the Florence area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Florence area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.43, with an average price of $3.31 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Safeway, at 700 Us-101.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway

700 Us-101, Florence
cash$3.33
$3.49
$3.65
$3.45
card$3.43
$3.59
$3.75
$3.55

Fred Meyer

4701 Us-101, Florence
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 1570 Us-101. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

