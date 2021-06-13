Cancel
Harrisonville, MO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonville

Harrisonville Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Um6D9_0aT03uqt00

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Gas prices vary across the Harrisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrisonville area was $2.61 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $2.71 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 504 S Commercial St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

504 S Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.04
$--
$2.87

MFA

305 Locust St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.91

Phillips 66

1801 S Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.73
$2.98
$--

Phillips 66

2202 S Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.73
$2.98
$--

Love's Travel Stop

2611 S Brookhart Dr, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$3.06
card
card$2.63
$--
$3.23
$3.11

BP

21406 E 275Th St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

