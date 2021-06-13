Analysis shows most expensive gas in Harrisonville

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Gas prices vary across the Harrisonville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrisonville area was $2.61 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $2.71 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 504 S Commercial St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 504 S Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.87

MFA 305 Locust St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Phillips 66 1801 S Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ --

Phillips 66 2202 S Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2611 S Brookhart Dr, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.11

BP 21406 E 275Th St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.