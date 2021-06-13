Don’t overpay for gas in Grove: Analysis shows most expensive station
(GROVE, OK) Gas prices vary across the Grove area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Grove area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1101 E Ok-10.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.08
$3.28
$2.86
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Harps at 1120 S Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.