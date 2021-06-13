Avoid These Seven Deadly Ingredients For Your Pet’s Food

Growing consciousness of pet health and wellness pushes the growth of functional and specialized ingredients. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global pet food ingredients industry finds that pet owners' growing emphasis on the quality of their pet's diet is inflating the demand for premium pet food. This is driving the global pet food ingredients market, which is expected to reach $1.21 billion in revenue by 2026, up from $818.9 million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry's growth, there will likely be significant short-term disruptions in production, consumption, and trade for the next five years, with a possible recovery by the end of 2021.
Comments / 0