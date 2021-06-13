Cancel
Cheboygan, MI

Are you overpaying for gas in Cheboygan? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Cheboygan Dispatch
 8 days ago
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Cheboygan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cheboygan area was $3.19 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cheboygan area appeared to be at Shell, at 604 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cheboygan area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

604 S Main St, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

