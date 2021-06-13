Cancel
Evanston, WY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Evanston

 8 days ago
(EVANSTON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Evanston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Evanston area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.48, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1948 Harrison Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Evanston area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1948 Harrison Dr, Evanston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 350 Front Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Evanston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

