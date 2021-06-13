Analysis shows most expensive gas in Evanston

(EVANSTON, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Evanston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Evanston area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.48, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1948 Harrison Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Evanston area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1948 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 350 Front Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.