Alamosa, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Alamosa

Alamosa Dispatch
 8 days ago
(ALAMOSA, CO) Gas prices vary across the Alamosa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alamosa area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 412 Denver St..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

412 Denver St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Conoco

1601 Main St., Alamosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 131 Market St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

