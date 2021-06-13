Where’s the most expensive gas in Portage?
(PORTAGE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Portage area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portage area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at N5800 Kinney Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.32
$3.82
$3.19
|card
card$2.97
$3.32
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.