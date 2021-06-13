Where’s the most expensive gas in Portage?

(PORTAGE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Portage area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portage area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at N5800 Kinney Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.32 $ 3.82 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.19

BP W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Mobil N5755 Wi-78, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.