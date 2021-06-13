Cancel
Portage, WI

Where’s the most expensive gas in Portage?

Portage Times
Portage Times
 8 days ago
(PORTAGE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Portage area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portage area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at N5800 Kinney Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

N5800 Kinney Rd, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.32
$3.82
$3.19
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$--
$3.19

BP

W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Mobil

N5755 Wi-78, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 1324 E Wisconsin St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

