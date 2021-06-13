Don’t overpay for gas in Cortez: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CORTEZ, CO) Gas prices vary across the Cortez area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cortez area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 110 N Broadway.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 110 N Broadway, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

City Market 508 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

Speedway 921 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Speedway 2021 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Speedway 2320 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Maverik 455 State Street, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 302 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.