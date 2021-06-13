Cancel
Cortez, CO

Don’t overpay for gas in Cortez: Analysis shows most expensive station

Cortez Daily
 8 days ago
(CORTEZ, CO) Gas prices vary across the Cortez area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cortez area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 110 N Broadway.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

110 N Broadway, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

City Market

508 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.29

Speedway

921 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29

Speedway

2021 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29

Speedway

2320 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.42
$3.67
$3.29

Maverik

455 State Street, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.37
$3.57
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 302 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

