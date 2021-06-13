Are you overpaying for gas in Senatobia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SENATOBIA, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Senatobia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Senatobia area was $2.62 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Senatobia area appeared to be at Shell, at 3024 Us-51 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Shell 333 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 434 W Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sayle Oil Co 200 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 203 Wilson Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.