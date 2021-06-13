Cancel
Senatobia, MS

Are you overpaying for gas in Senatobia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Senatobia Bulletin
Senatobia Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SENATOBIA, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.62 for gas in the Senatobia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Senatobia area was $2.62 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.52 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Senatobia area appeared to be at Shell, at 3024 Us-51 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3024 Us-51 S, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.84

Shell

333 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Sunoco

434 W Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Sayle Oil Co

200 E Main St, Senatobia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 203 Wilson Dr. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Senatobia Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

