VIRGINIA: Muslim school board member from jihad-linked mosque tells high school students to remember their ‘jihad’
Celebrate diversity! What could possibly go wrong, you racist, bigoted “Islamophobe”?. A school board member gave a graduation speech in which she told a mainly-immigrant class of high schoolers that they were entering a world filled with “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy,” and encouraged them to remember their “jihad” and reject the concepts of objectivity and neutrality.drrichswier.com