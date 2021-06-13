Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Man found shot in Frayser later dies at the hospital, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlNkB_0aT03bKK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a incident that left one man shot to death.

Officers responded to a man down call about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Overton Crossing Street and Millington Road.

One man was found suffering with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to Regional One where he later died.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Overton Crossing#Memphis Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘We’re having a road baby’: Nashville woman gives birth on side of highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple on the way to the hospital for the birth of their son on Wednesday, instead had to deliver the baby on the side of the highway. Gayla Thompson had been having contractions earlier in the week and as they became more severe, she and husband Ryan decided to drop off their 5-year-old at day care and headed to the hospital, WSMV reported.