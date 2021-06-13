Man found shot in Frayser later dies at the hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a incident that left one man shot to death.

Officers responded to a man down call about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Overton Crossing Street and Millington Road.

One man was found suffering with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to Regional One where he later died.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.