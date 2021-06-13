Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Winslow
(WINSLOW, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Winslow?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Winslow area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Winslow area appeared to be at 76, at 90 Hipkoe Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 524 W Third St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.