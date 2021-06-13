Cancel
Winslow, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Winslow

Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 8 days ago
(WINSLOW, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Winslow?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Winslow area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Winslow area appeared to be at 76, at 90 Hipkoe Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

76

90 Hipkoe Dr, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2001 N Park Dr, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 524 W Third St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

