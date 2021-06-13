Cancel
Selinsgrove, PA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Selinsgrove

Selinsgrove Voice
 8 days ago
(SELINSGROVE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Selinsgrove area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Selinsgrove area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Selinsgrove area appeared to be at Turkey Hill, at 1980 N Susquehanna Trl.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill

1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$3.55

Sunoco

70 N 4Th St, Sunbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.59

Turkey Hill

501 N Front St, Sunbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 226 S Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Selinsgrove, PA
With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

