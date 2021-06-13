Analysis shows most expensive gas in Selinsgrove

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Selinsgrove area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Selinsgrove area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Selinsgrove area appeared to be at Turkey Hill, at 1980 N Susquehanna Trl.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill 1980 N Susquehanna Trl, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.55

Sunoco 70 N 4Th St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Turkey Hill 501 N Front St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 226 S Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.