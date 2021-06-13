Cancel
NBA

Recent Play Details

 8 days ago

Play: 4 units – Utah Jazz +5.0 (-115) Utah won and covered Games 1 and 2 of this series to extend their win and cover streak to six consecutive outings and eight of their last nine overall. On both sides of the court, the Jazz are outhustling the Clippers. Los Angeles has just four players averaging double-digits this postseason. And their leader and top-scorer, Leonard has really struggled in this series. Utah is 5-1 ATS L6 overall vs. Los Angeles, 9-3 ATS L12 at LA, 4-0 ATS L4 on the road, and 5-0 ATS L5 on one days rest. Take the Jazz. Thank you.

The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Joel Embiid

Historically, Shaquille O’Neal has been tough on Joel Embiid. Prior to Game 1 of the 76ers’ first-round series today, Shaq issued a challenge to the star big man. On “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal said he was looking for Embiid to take over the game against the Washington Wizards from the opening tip. The four-time NBA champion set a goal for Embiid of 35 points, roughly nine per quarter.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: Eastern Conference Semifinals

For the second time in three years, Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. In a hard-fought seven-game series against the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, Connaughton tied with Bryn Forbes as the Bucks’ leading bench scorer for the series at 4.6 points a game. His 3.6 rebounds a game were the most in the series for out of the three bench players who played in all seven contests.
Mann scores career-high 39, Clippers eliminate Jazz 131-119

LOS ANGELES --  Paul George, Terance Mann and the Los Angeles Clippers have learned to thrive under adversity. So, when they trailed by 25 points early in the third quarter Friday night in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Utah Jazz, it was nothing new.
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 2 former Anthony Davis teammates to sign

There are going to be a lot of moving parts for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. A significant portion of the roster is hitting free agency this offseason and the front office is going to have to decide who stays, who goes, and who is going to replace those that do go.
Mike Conley available to play in Game 6 vs. Clippers

Mike Conley is available to play for the Utah Jazz in Game 6. ANALYSIS: Conley has yet to play this series while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. With the Jazz needing to win tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, his return is undoubtedly a boost on both ends of the floor. The 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/20/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (55-30) vs. Phoenix Suns (59-23) June 20, 2021 3:30 pm EDT. The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns meet Sunday in game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at the Phoenix Suns Arena. The Clippers are coming off a six-game series with the Utah Jazz. The Suns are coming off a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
Gordon Monson: Send up a prayer for the Utah Jazz. Their season is done

And so, a Jazz season that was supposed to be something special, something extraordinary, something that would lead to championship contention is over. Buried and mourned, with additional mourning yet to do. “I’m still in shock,” Donovan Mitchell said after the burial at Staples Center, “… This is going to...
Reuters

Behind Terance Mann's 39, Clippers oust Jazz in Game 6

Terance Mann scored a career-high 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers stormed back for a 131-119 win over the visiting Utah Jazz to clinch a 4-2 series victory Friday and advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. The fourth-seeded Clippers, who trailed by...
Mike Conley’s future with Jazz gets heartwarming nod from Joe Ingles and his toddler daughter

It will be a very interesting summer for Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz. The All-Star point guard’s current deal comes to an end this season, and it currently remains to be seen if he’s going to end up signing an extension with the Jazz. For his part, however, Utah swingman Joe Ingles isn’t shy […] The post Mike Conley’s future with Jazz gets heartwarming nod from Joe Ingles and his toddler daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell says Utah Jazz’s latest playoff collapse is “more painful” – NBA Sports

Salt Lake City-again Utah Jazz Withstood the collapse after the season. But ending the NBA Playoffs early this season was a huge blow. Top seed jazz LA Clippers In 6 games after playing the lead of the 2-0 series.All-star injury Donovan Mitchell And Mike ConleyCoupled with the defensive flaws revealed by the Clippers’ small ball lineup, he defeated the Utah team after dominating the regular season.
Latest early playoff exit leaves bitter taste for Utah Jazz

Once again, the Utah Jazz endured a postseason collapse. Making an early exit from the NBA playoffs stung much more this time. The top-seeded Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games after blowing a 2-0 series lead. Injuries to All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, coupled with defensive deficiencies exposed by the Clippers’ small-ball lineups, took down a Utah team after a dominating in the regular season.
Booker gets first triple-double, Phoenix Suns beat LA Clippers 120-114

PHOENIX (AP) - Devin Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul’s absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Paul sat out because of COVID-19 health...
Daily Herald

Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 224. WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles...