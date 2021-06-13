Recent Play Details

Play: 4 units – Utah Jazz +5.0 (-115) Utah won and covered Games 1 and 2 of this series to extend their win and cover streak to six consecutive outings and eight of their last nine overall. On both sides of the court, the Jazz are outhustling the Clippers. Los Angeles has just four players averaging double-digits this postseason. And their leader and top-scorer, Leonard has really struggled in this series. Utah is 5-1 ATS L6 overall vs. Los Angeles, 9-3 ATS L12 at LA, 4-0 ATS L4 on the road, and 5-0 ATS L5 on one days rest. Take the Jazz. Thank you.