Royal Instructions to facilate the 2021 Summer Marhaba Operation

“Within the framework of the very high concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI – May God assist Him – that has always surrounded the members of the Moroccan community residing abroad, and of the permanent Royal attention to the continuity of their attachment to the motherland, His Majesty the King – May God glorify Him – has kindly given His very high instructions to the competent authorities and to all stakeholders in the field of transport, in order to work towards facilitating their return to the country at affordable prices. In this regard, His Majesty the King – May God assist Him – has ordered all stakeholders in the field of air transport, in particular the company Royal Air Maroc, as well as the various actors of maritime transport, to ensure reasonable prices that are within everyone’s reach, as well as to ensure a sufficient number of rotations, in order to allow Moroccan families abroad to return home and reconnect with their families and loved ones, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, His Majesty the King has urged all tourism operators, both in the field of transport and the hotel industry, to take the necessary measures to welcome the members of the Moroccan community living abroad in the best conditions and at the best prices”.