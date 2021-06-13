Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Royal Instructions to facilate the 2021 Summer Marhaba Operation

By Jaber Ali
me-confidential.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Within the framework of the very high concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI – May God assist Him – that has always surrounded the members of the Moroccan community residing abroad, and of the permanent Royal attention to the continuity of their attachment to the motherland, His Majesty the King – May God glorify Him – has kindly given His very high instructions to the competent authorities and to all stakeholders in the field of transport, in order to work towards facilitating their return to the country at affordable prices. In this regard, His Majesty the King – May God assist Him – has ordered all stakeholders in the field of air transport, in particular the company Royal Air Maroc, as well as the various actors of maritime transport, to ensure reasonable prices that are within everyone’s reach, as well as to ensure a sufficient number of rotations, in order to allow Moroccan families abroad to return home and reconnect with their families and loved ones, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, His Majesty the King has urged all tourism operators, both in the field of transport and the hotel industry, to take the necessary measures to welcome the members of the Moroccan community living abroad in the best conditions and at the best prices”.

me-confidential.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maritime Transport#Royal Air Maroc#King Mohammed Vi#Air Transport#Covid 19 Pandemic#Royal Instructions#Facilate#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Airport Operators Association warns of huge summer losses

With government taking an “overly cautious” approach to reopening international travel there is a real risk that summer 2021 is as bad or worse than summer 2020. That is according to the Airport Operators Association (AOA), which says the current green list representing only 1.7 per cent of 2019 passenger numbers.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

London City expands testing facilities ahead of potential summer restart

London City Airport is expanding its testing capabilities with a new, larger facility in partnership with Collinson. The brand-new facility, located less than a minute from the airport terminal, will be able to administer over 200 tests per hour and will be available to meet increased demand from passengers. Passengers...
Worldnorthafricapost.com

Moroccan diaspora breath sigh of relief at Royal instructions to make international travel cheaper

Members of the Moroccan community living abroad lauded the decision by King Mohammed VI to issue instructions for Moroccan travel operators to make travel tickets cheaper. The Moroccan diaspora is estimated at over 5 million people mostly living in Europe. Most of its members return during the summer holidays to visit the country and see relatives. Last year, few could visit due to the pandemic and demand on sea and air travel tickets surged.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

National Aviation Services (NAS) awarded Airport Lounge Tender for new terminal in Zambia

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA - National Aviation Services (NAS) and NAC2000 Corporation have been awarded a tender to operate an airport lounge in the new terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka, Zambia. The airport is the largest in Zambia and has plans to serve as a hub for the region. Currently, the airport has a capacity of two million passengers per annum, which is expected to increase once commissioned, to between 4.2 to six million over a period of time. The state of the art terminal is scheduled for commissioning around August this year.
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Malta welcomes UAE travellers with weekly flights via Larnaca

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Malta is now offering quarantine-free travel for UAE residents, after Emirates has officially announced that it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, starting the 14th of July 2021. Having established itself as a safe destination, with elaborate vaccination plans and a...
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Lamar Airport Operating as Regional Facility

Clear, blue skies and mild temperatures this past Saturday morning, June 19th, made a perfect moment to enjoy a free pancake breakfast, view various airplanes and watch the ribbon cutting for the dedication as the Lamar Municipal Airport is now officially recognized by the FAA as a regional facility. There...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Permission for petty traders to operate based on MKN's instructions — DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR (June 12): Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied adopting a policy of favouritism in allowing business activities involving petty trade in the capital during the movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) or total lockdown period to curb the spread of Covid-19. DBKL in a statement today said any permission for a business to operate is subject to decisions and instructions issued by the National Security Council (MKN).
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Royal Caribbean announces full summer 2021 US cruise restart

Royal Caribbean International’s top executives unveiled the company’s full summer 2021 cruise schedule, which includes six ships sailing from U.S. cruise ports in Florida and Texas, in addition to two ships in a previously announced Alaska program. “The moment we’ve all been waiting for is HERE!” Vicki Freed, senior vice...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Cryopeak LNG Solutions Announces New LNG Production Facility in Fort Nelson, BC now in Operation

Marks a major accomplishment in bringing lower cost and a sustainable fuel source to Northern Canada and Alaska. RICHMOND, B.C., June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation ("Cryopeak"), a Richmond, BC based company, has announced the commencement of operations at its new liquefied natural gas ("LNG") Production Facility in Fort Nelson, BC. Phase 1 production capacity is 27,000 LNG gallons per day and the plant is scalable to approximately 100,000 gallons per day under its current permit.
Economymining.com

Royal Helium to start second drill program in Saskatchewan this summer

Two days after closing a C$17.2 million ($14m) financing, Royal Helium (TSXV: RHC) announced Thursday its drilling, exploration and development work program in southern Saskatchewan is expected to spud in mid-July. Following the completed financing and the successful initial drilling program, Royal said it will begin this summer drilling and...
Health ServicesBBC

Royal Liverpool Hospital: Opening set for summer 2022

Major structural repairs to the Royal Liverpool Hospital have been completed, paving the way for it to open next year. The £335m project has faced lengthy delays to its original 2017 completion date and may eventually cost more than £1bn. The 646-bed facility was already behind schedule when Carillion, the...
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean’s first US cruise offers hope of recovery for leading cruise operators in 2021, says GlobalData

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarding Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Edge vessel a ‘conditional sailing certificate’ signals a key point for cruise tourism recovery, as it is the first big cruise liner to have one of its ships set sail from the US in over a year. Short-term, there are still headwinds such as having efficient safety protocols in place, but this still offers hope for leading US cruise operators to safely resume operations, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Worldthesierraleonetelegraph.com

Dubai bans travellers from Sierra Leone, Liberia and Namibia to limit spread of Covid

Yesterday, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said they will suspend travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia from entering the country on national and foreign flights from tomorrow Monday, June 21, Dubai State news agency WAM reported, citing a statement by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). According...
Worldpv-magazine.com

Dubai Solar Show will be held as part of World Expo

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today announced the Dubai Solar Show will return in October. The trade show will be held from October 5-7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of the World Expo event which was originally due to be held in the emirate from October last year until April but which will now open its doors on October 1 and run until March 31.
Public Healthjacksonvillefreepress.com

Royal Caribbean Reverses Decision On Summer Cruise Vaccinations

By Nasha Smith • Jun 8, 2021 – (Source: www.travelnoire.com) – Royal Caribbean has changed course on its requirement that passengers be fully COVID-19 vaccinated to sail aboard its cruises. In announcing that six of its ships will begin sailing from major U.S. cruise ports in Florida and Texas starting...
Economybitcoin.com

China's Qinghai Province Instructs Bitcoin Mining Operations to Shut Down

Following the report that indicates specific Chinese miners in the Xinjiang region were told by officials to shut down, another agency in Qinghai has informed miners to cease operations in a recently published government mandate. Similarly, the Qinghai Industry and Information Technology Department’s document explains bitcoin mining operations cannot operate in the area.