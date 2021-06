Should I take that job? What city does God want me to live in? Would God be pleased if I date that person? Life today presents us with so many options. Gripped with anxiety and fear, I sit under a pile of possibilities. I find myself paralyzed when weighing the pros and cons for one good option after another. As Christians, we are inclined to seek God’s will for guidance in these situations. But, when don’t we receive a clear sign from the Lord, we may become frustrated or discouraged, wondering if God even cares that we are lost in the fog of life. However, understanding that God’s will is both hidden and revealed can help us make wise decisions and trust that He will always bring about His glory through whatever path we take.