Elkins, WV

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elkins

Elkins Today
 8 days ago
(ELKINS, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Elkins?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elkins area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elkins area appeared to be at Go Mart, at 699 Railroad Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Go Mart

699 Railroad Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Exxon

43 S Randolph Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Kroger

450 11Th St, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.19

Shell

105 E Us-33, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Speedway

1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.29

Woodford Express

N Randolph Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

