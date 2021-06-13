Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elkins

(ELKINS, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Elkins?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elkins area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elkins area appeared to be at Go Mart, at 699 Railroad Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Go Mart 699 Railroad Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Exxon 43 S Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Kroger 450 11Th St, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Shell 105 E Us-33, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Speedway 1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Woodford Express N Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.