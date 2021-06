A new program from West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s education team is giving children access to libraries near and far. Library Pathfinders is a virtual program that offers children in grades PK-5 the opportunity to visit their local community library — as well as libraries across the state of West Virginia — from the safety of their home. These young Pathfinders will visit each participating library, spend time with a PBS Kids character, watch a video, complete activities, and play games. Participants will fill out their Pathfinder Journals with code words associated with each library location, as in a passport. Upon completion of their journal, participants will be asked to submit a photo of it to education@wvpublic.org. A special prize will be mailed to them.