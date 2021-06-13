Where’s the most expensive gas in Andrews?

(ANDREWS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Andrews area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Andrews area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stripes, at 1112 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Stripes 1112 S Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2401 N Us-385, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 310 W Broadway St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1203 N Main St, Andrews

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 800 N Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.