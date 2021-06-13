Cancel
Golf

Hole in one

By Ryan G
titleist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeen playing golf for 30 years most it as a single digit handicap and until Friday June 11 had never gotten a hole in one. That changed on When I was playing with my brother in my clubs invite. On the second hole I ranged the flag at 174, pulled out my Titleist AP2 8 iron and let my yellow ProV1X fly. As soon as I hit it I said be the number. Ball landed, took one hop and dropped in the jar. Best part of the experience, it was a tournament and all drinks were already included.

