Hole in one

Best Day of my life. The pin was in the back left corner with the wind to my back. Didn't tee up my ball which I normally wouldn't do. Took aim at the pin and lost it mid flight and didn't believe it at first. Thought that I maybe hit the rake in the back bunker and bounced the ball out of bound. But as I walked up to the green and looked for my ball.... I walked up to the pin and saw a huge divot at the edge of the hole and behold my ball was in the cup. My buddy Josh Harris took a pic and we were on to the next hole.