Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Bragg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT BRAGG, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Fort Bragg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Bragg area was $4.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.21 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 810 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 810 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 1004 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Red Rhino at 700 S Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.