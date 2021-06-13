Are you overpaying for gas in Rochelle? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROCHELLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochelle?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochelle area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochelle area appeared to be at Shell, at 505 W Il-38.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rochelle area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 505 W Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Road Ranger 890 E Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Phillips 66 1201 E Il-38, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Petro 900 Petro Rd, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.49

Casey's 204 Il Rte 38, Creston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Hintzsche Oil 103 2Nd Ave, Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1000 S 7Th St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.