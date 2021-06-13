Cancel
Rochelle, IL

Are you overpaying for gas in Rochelle? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQSSw_0aT02d7z00

(ROCHELLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochelle?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochelle area ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochelle area appeared to be at Shell, at 505 W Il-38.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rochelle area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

505 W Il-38, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Road Ranger

890 E Il-38, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.55

Phillips 66

1201 E Il-38, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39

Petro

900 Petro Rd, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$3.61
$3.49

Casey's

204 Il Rte 38, Creston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.25

Hintzsche Oil

103 2Nd Ave, Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1000 S 7Th St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rochelle, IL
ABOUT

With Rochelle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

