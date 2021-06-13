Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest, MS

Don’t overpay for gas in Forest: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Forest Updates
Forest Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziTfZ_0aT02cFG00

(FOREST, MS) Gas prices vary across the Forest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Forest area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Forest area appeared to be at Valero, at 234 W 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Forest area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

234 W 3Rd St, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

503 W 3Rd St, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

702 Ms-35 S, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.88

Shell

306 N Woodlawn Dr N, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Shaw's Stop & Shop

638 W 3Rd St, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1290 Ms-35 S, Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1305 Ms-35 S. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Forest Updates

Forest Updates

Forest, MS
8
Followers
12
Post
615
Views
ABOUT

With Forest Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Forest, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Forest, MSPosted by
Forest Updates

Forest gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FOREST, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Forest, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1305 Ms-35 S. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 234 W 3Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.