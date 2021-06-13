Don’t overpay for gas in Forest: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FOREST, MS) Gas prices vary across the Forest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Forest area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Forest area appeared to be at Valero, at 234 W 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Forest area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 234 W 3Rd St, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 503 W 3Rd St, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 702 Ms-35 S, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Shell 306 N Woodlawn Dr N, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shaw's Stop & Shop 638 W 3Rd St, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1290 Ms-35 S, Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1305 Ms-35 S. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.