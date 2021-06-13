High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Raymondville as of Sunday

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Raymondville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Raymondville area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.76 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Raymondville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1095 E Hildago Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Valero 101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.