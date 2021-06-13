Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymondville, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Raymondville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Raymondville Bulletin
Raymondville Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hwDD_0aT02Wtm00

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Raymondville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Raymondville area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.76 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Raymondville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1095 E Hildago Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1095 E Hildago Ave, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.38
$2.99

Valero

101 N Ih-69E, Raymondville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.38
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 423 E Hidalgo Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville, TX
2
Followers
14
Post
480
Views
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raymondville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Raymondville, TXPosted by
Raymondville Bulletin

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Raymondville

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) According to Raymondville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas. H-E-B at 405 W Hidalgo Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Lyford Superette at E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.