Middlefield, OH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Middlefield as of Sunday

Middlefield Daily
 8 days ago
(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Middlefield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Middlefield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 13980 Main Market Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

13980 Main Market Rd, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39

Gas USA

13819 W Center St, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Western Reserve Farm Coop

13762 Ford Ln, Burton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 15560 W High St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Middlefield, OH
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

