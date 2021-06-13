Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Oskaloosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oskaloosa area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 413 A Ave W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oskaloosa area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 413 A Ave W, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 901 S Market St, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Casey's 1310 A Ave W, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 1902 S Market St, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 18099Th Ave E, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Oskaloosa Watering Hole 1911 17Th Ave E, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2201 A Ave W. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.