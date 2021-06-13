Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oskaloosa
(OSKALOOSA, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Oskaloosa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oskaloosa area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 413 A Ave W.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oskaloosa area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2201 A Ave W. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.