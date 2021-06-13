Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aT02LR100

(OSKALOOSA, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Oskaloosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oskaloosa area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 413 A Ave W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oskaloosa area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

413 A Ave W, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

901 S Market St, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$--

Casey's

1310 A Ave W, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

1902 S Market St, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

18099Th Ave E, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Oskaloosa Watering Hole

1911 17Th Ave E, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2201 A Ave W. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

