Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cody

(CODY, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Cody area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cody area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1200 17Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cody area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1200 17Th St, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.50 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.55

Exxon 1543 Depot Dr, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.63

Mobil 221 Yellowstone Ave, Cody

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.58 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1802 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.