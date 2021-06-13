Cancel
Cody, WY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cody

Posted by 
Cody Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aT02F8f00

(CODY, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Cody area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cody area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1200 17Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cody area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1200 17Th St, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.50
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.55

Exxon

1543 Depot Dr, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.30
$3.50
$3.58
card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.55
$3.63

Mobil

221 Yellowstone Ave, Cody
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.34
$3.54
$3.58
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1802 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cody, WY
With Cody Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

