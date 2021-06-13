Cancel
Waynesboro, MS

Are you overpaying for gas in Waynesboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Waynesboro Daily
 8 days ago
(WAYNESBORO, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.61 for gas in the Waynesboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Waynesboro area ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $2.67, with an average price of $2.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 1303 Mississippi Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1303 Mississippi Dr, Waynesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1350-A Azalea Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

