Paying too much for gas Monroe? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MONROE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Monroe?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Monroe area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monroe area appeared to be at Stop-N-Go, at 1607 9Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Monroe area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$--
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.15
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.54
$3.15
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 2914 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.