Woodward, OK

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Woodward as of Sunday

Woodward Updates
 8 days ago
(WOODWARD, OK) Gas prices vary across the Woodward area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Woodward area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Woodward area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 3020 Williams Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

3020 Williams Ave, Woodward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Love's Country Store

2615 Oklahoma Ave, Woodward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38

Sinclair

802 Us-270, Woodward
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3307 1St St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

