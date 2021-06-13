Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in Mesquite: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Mesquite News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QPO6_0aT01VuQ00

(MESQUITE, NV) Gas prices vary across the Mesquite area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.57 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mesquite area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mesquite area appeared to be at 76, at 200 Mesa Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

200 Mesa Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.84
$3.99
$--
$3.56

Chevron

70 N Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.55

Shell

290 N Sandhill Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.87
$4.11
$3.47
card
card$3.70
$3.94
$4.18
$3.54

Shell

910 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.87
$4.11
$3.47
card
card$3.70
$3.94
$4.18
$3.54

Sinclair

121 Falcon Ridge Pkwy, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.79
$3.94
$3.47

Flying J

1057 S Lower Flat Top Dr, Mesquite
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$4.01
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 798 W Mesquite Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mesquite, NV
13
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

