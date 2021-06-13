Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in North Chicago
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.39 for gas in the North Chicago area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Chicago area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.39 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 226 N Il-21.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Chicago area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.49
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.44
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.87
$4.32
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.87
$4.32
$3.40
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1750 N Sheridan Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.