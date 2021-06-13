Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in North Chicago

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aT01U1h00

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.39 for gas in the North Chicago area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Chicago area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.39 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 226 N Il-21.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Chicago area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

226 N Il-21, Gurnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.49
$3.69

Mobil

1234 Sheridan Rd, North Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.69

Shell

193 E Deerpath Rd, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.59
$--

BP

530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.44
$3.24

Mobil

13845 W Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$3.87
$4.32
$3.40

Mobil

26850 E Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$3.87
$4.32
$3.40

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1750 N Sheridan Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
7
Followers
18
Post
655
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chicago Area#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mobil#N Il 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
North Chicago, ILPosted by
North Chicago Times

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in North Chicago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Depending on where you fill up in North Chicago, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Stop at 2720 Washington St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Mobil at 226 N Il-21, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.