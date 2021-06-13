Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in North Chicago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.39 for gas in the North Chicago area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Chicago area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.39 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 226 N Il-21.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the North Chicago area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 226 N Il-21, Gurnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 3.69

Mobil 1234 Sheridan Rd, North Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 193 E Deerpath Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 4.59 $ --

BP 530 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.44 $ 3.24

Mobil 13845 W Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ 4.32 $ 3.40

Mobil 26850 E Oasis Service Rd, Lake Forest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.87 $ 4.32 $ 3.40

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1750 N Sheridan Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.