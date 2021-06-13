Analysis shows most expensive gas in Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across the Glenwood Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glenwood Springs area was $3.53 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.45 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3950 Midland Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 3950 Midland Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2119 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.98 $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 2310 S. Glen Ave., Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to LOCO at 51171 Highway 6 & 24. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.