Rice Lake, WI

Are you overpaying for gas in Rice Lake? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 8 days ago
(RICE LAKE, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Rice Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rice Lake area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rice Lake area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 220 W Knapp St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rice Lake, WIPosted by
Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rice Lake: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June
Rice Lake, WIPosted by
Rice Lake Today

Rice Lake gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RICE LAKE, WI) According to Rice Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.