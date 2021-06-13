Paying too much for gas Clearlake? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Clearlake?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.81 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clearlake area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 9815 Ca-53.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 9815 Ca-53, Lower Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 12589 E Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.